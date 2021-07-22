OVTLIER Release "Bulletproof" Music Video

Rochester, NY band, Ovtlier, have released a video for their new single, "Bulletproof", released on July 25 via Zoid Entertainment.

The video features local MMA fighters in the Rochester, NY area. Two of them are pro fighters from Gladius Fights and Bomb Squad (where Jon Jones got his start).

The band is currently on tour with Gemini Syndrome, A Killer's Confession, and Pushing Veronica. The tour started on July 9 in Salt Lake City, UT at Royal Bar and concludes on August 15 in Albuquerque, NM at Launchpad.