OXYGEN DESTROYER Pays Tribute To Hesei Era Gamera With Guardian Of The Universe Album

Oxygen Destroyer’s 3rd LP, Guardian Of The Universe, is their longest, hardest hitting, and most epic album yet and is set for release August 9 via Redefining Darkness Records. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Band leader Lord Kaiju states:

“This is going to be a concept album that pays tribute to the Heisei Gamera trilogy. For those who may not know, the Heisei Gamera Trilogy is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the Kaiju film genre and for good reason.

“They’re my 3 favorite movies of all time, I’ve dreamed of dedicating an album to them since I started this band almost 10 years ago and at long last it’s finally happening.

“We seriously can’t thank Shoggoth Kinetics enough for this incredible artwork. It perfectly captures how grand these films are and how epic our upcoming record is going to be.

“Guardian of the Universe will be coming out on CD and Vinyl through Redefining Darkness Records this August. And Headsplit Records will be handling the Cassette Tape release

“I solemnly swear this now, this is going to be our most epic album ever, and a worthy tribute to 3 incredible movies that have done more for me than the world can ever know.”

Tracklisting:

“Guardian Of The Universe (The Final Hope)”

“Drawing Power From The Empathetic Priestess Of Tranquility”

“Shadow Of Evil”

“Thy Name Is Legion”

“Eradicating The Symbiotic Hive Mind Entity From Beyond The Void”

“Nightmarish Visions Of The Devil’s Envoy”

“Awaking The Malevolent Destroyer Of The Heavens And Earth”

“Banishing The Iris Of Sempiternal Tenebrosity”

“Exterminating The Ravenous Horde Of Perpetual Darkness And Annihilation”

