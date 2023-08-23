OZRIC TENTACLES - Intergalactic Prog Legends To Release Lotus Unfolding Album In October

Lotus Unfolding, out October 20 via KScope, is the new release from UK-based instrumental intergalactic travellers, Ozric Tentacles. Six new tunes have been added to the Ozric universe, conceived, written and recorded in their own ‘Blue Bubble’ studio in Fife.

The album was recorded, written and produced during 2022 - 2023 by Ed Wynne with a little sonic help from Silas. Mastered by Adam Goodlet and illustrated with some nicely detailed ethereal artwork by Steve McKeown and Sally Clark.

Lotus Unfolding is another sonically illustrated excursion through the musical realms the band has explored in their latest chapter. Album opener “Storm In A Teacup” kicks the album off in spectacular style traversing the realms of time and space with flair and virtuosic poise. It’s followed by the groove driven “Deep Blue Shade”, whose melodies are vividly brought to life by Ed Wynne exquisite trademark guitar playing. This is swiftly accompanied by the serene title track - as close to a musical yoga session at the center of the hippocampus you’ll ever experience.

Ozric Tentacles’ aural synapses buzz throughout the album to channel the band’s limitless creativity, making Lotus Unfolding the perfect conduit of the spiritual and the physical. It’s an essential addition to the band’s catalogue.

Ed Wynne comments: The concept is, as usual, wide & open to interpretation but basically is a sonically illustrated excursion through some of the musical realms we found ourselves in this time around. Designed to elevate and delight the senses, should that be required, because if the day feels like an unfolding lotus, it’s probably going to be a good one!

Lotus Unfolding will be available on CD Digipak, Limited Marble LP with limited die cut sleeve, Blue LP also with limited die cut sleeve, Black LP and available digitally.

Pre-order here.

Lotus Unfolding tracklisting:

"Storm In A Teacup"

"Deep Blue Shade"

"Lotus Unfolding"

"Crumplepenny "

"Green Carnation"

"Burundi Spaceport"

The Lotus Unfolding lineup consists of Ed Wynne (Guitars, Synth and Bass) and Silas Wynne (Modular Synth and Keyboards). Alongside Ed and Silas is Brandi Wynne (bass), Saskia Maxwell (Flute), Tim Wallander (Drums) and Paul Hankin (Percussion).

One of the most influential bands to emerge from the UK’s festival scene, Ozric Tentacles formed during the solstice at Stonehenge Free Festival 1983, going on to become psychedelic staples at Glastonbury and other festivals. The creative vision of multi-instrumentalist Ed Wynne, the Ozrics’ uniquely trippy soundscapes connect fans of progressive rock, psychedelia and dance music culture.

(Photo - Glenn Povey)