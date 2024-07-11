OZZY OSBOURNE And BILLY MORRISON Delve Into Bizarre And Extreme Internet Trends; Video

Ozzy Osbourne has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Long before the Kylie Jenner lip challenge was cool, "Rubber Lips Ozzy" was already a pioneer in doing crazy stunts. Now, the original king of "doing stupid shit" is baffled by today's bizarre Internet trends like the Tide Pod Challenge, Corn-on-the-Drill, and NPCs (non-playable characters from video games) earning over $15k for livestreams.

"Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne delve into bizarre and extreme internet trends. They discuss the rise of Jackass-style entertainment, where dangerous stunts are performed for laughs and fame, and ponder the implications of people doing absurd things for their '15 minutes of fame.' The show covers shocking online activities including real people mimicking NPCs (non-playing characters) and earning extravagant amounts, dangerous viral challenges such as eating Tide Pods, and humorous yet risky trends like eating corn on the cob with a power drill. The episode provides a mix of humor, shock, and critical insight into the world of internet fame."