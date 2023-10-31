OZZY OSBOURNE And Family Discuss All Things Ozzfest On The Osbournes Podcast #208; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and family have released the latest episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

Description: This week, step into the electrifying world of Ozzfest. Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack delve into the heart-pounding history of Ozzfest, reminiscing about its epic beginnings, backstage antics, and unforgettable performances by bands like Incubus, Tool, System Of A Down, Snot, Disturbed, Marilyn Manson, Limp Bizkit and many more. They share stories about what made Ozzfest so special, reveal their favorite memories, and even discuss some wild and chaotic moments that happened on the tour including but not limited to POOP. They touch on the impact Ozzfest had on launching hard rock bands into stardom, share backstage anecdotes about various bands' shenanigans, and explore concert safety in light of recent events. Plus, don't miss their insights on the tragic events at Astroworld and a glimpse into what's coming with the Ozzfest documentary.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.

If candid conversations, laugh-out-loud moments, and a peek into the world of rock royalty are your jam, The Osbournes Podcast is a must-listen. Whether it's Ozzy's iconic tales from his days as the Prince of Darkness, Sharon's empowering journey in the entertainment industry, Kelly and Jack's adventures growing up Osbourne, or just some plain old family banter, there's never a dull moment. Stay tuned and get ready to hop aboard the Crazy Train!

It’s official: Ozzy Osbourne will return to the UK next month to pick the Icon Award at the first ever Rolling Stone UK Awards in association with Remy Martin.

The rock icon, legendary hell-raiser and all-round Prince of Darkness will be in attendance at the Roundhouse in Camden Town on November 23, topping off a list of eclectic winners who will be announced on the night.

“I don’t know what to say! I wish I felt like a f*****g icon,” said Ozzy. “I’ve had a long career and I’ve raised a few f*****g eyebrows along the way, and I’ve met some amazing people too. I’ve done some good gigs and I’ve done some f*****g bad gigs! Thanks very much for giving me this award, it really means a lot to me.”

Ozzy will not be performing on the night, but he will make a speech to the nominees, guests and VIPs gathered in the venue on the night.

