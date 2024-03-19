OZZY OSBOURNE And Family Dive Into Politics With "Political Compass Quiz"; Video

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Episode description: The Osbournes dive into the world of politics with a revealing Political Compass Quiz. Prepare for a no-holds-barred conversation as the Osbournes dive deep into their social and political perspectives, tackling controversial topics like taxation, compulsory schooling, and more. From fiery debates on patriotism to taboo discussions about abortion and surveillance, the family shares their unfiltered opinions on the issues that matter most.

Billy Morrison has confirmed that he will be joined by Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens and John 5 at the upcoming SiriusXM / Ozzys Boneyard event hosted by Tommy London.

One lucky contest winner and their guest will win an all expense paid trip to Hollywood which includes dinner at the World famous Rainbow Bar & Grill with Billy Morrison and special guests, attendance at the SiriusXM event, spending cash, limousine pickups, and two nights at Hotel Ziggy.

Billy Morrison announces the exciting "Vive Le Hollywood" Contest, powered by dCommunity, to celebrate the release of his latest single, "Crack Cocaine", with the extraordinary talents of Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens. Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying essence of Hollywood, where creativity knows no bounds. Join us in this unparalleled celebration of music and artistry. Don't miss the chance to be part of something extraordinary - Vive Le Hollywood!

Sign up for the contest here.

Check out the teaser video with Ozzy and Billy below:

Billy Morrison's collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens, "Crack Cocaine", will be released Thursday March 21. Pre-save "Crack Cocaine" here.

Billy Morrison will release The Morrison Project - his third solo album and first since 2015 - on April 19th via TLG/Virgin Music Group.

The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter - primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens, and for his previous role as bassist in The Cult - has assembled an electrifying 12 songs including guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John 5, and more.

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album - recorded in Los Angeles at various studios - were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

“One of the greatest things about writing this album was being able to let my guest singers do their own thing,” says Morrison. “I would send them the track with no guidelines and just had them do whatever they felt. I think that gave those songs an energy and a life force that would not be there if I had tried to get involved in their lyrics or their melodies. And I loved everything they all did!”

He adds: “With the songs that I sing on this record, I wanted to write from an observational standpoint about the state of the world, the news outlets, the information flow (or lack of it) and the general sense of dis-ease that seems to be all-pervading right now.”

How did The Morrison Project come together? “I truly believe that making music without any preconceptions or goals yields the most creative and enjoyable results. And that is exactly how this record came to life. Making music with Erik (Eldenius) and Jeordie (White) during Covid, and mixing different musical styles started my journey towards this collection of songs that ended up featuring a lot of my friends.”

The Morrison Project features 12 original tracks:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Drowning" video: