OZZY OSBOURNE And Family Officially Announce Re-Release Of "The Osbournes" TV Show Featuring New Content; Video

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below. Off the top, Jack Osbourne announces the upcoming re-release of The Osbournes, the American reality television show that ran from 2002 - 2005 on MTV.

Says Jack, "Hey, what's up Osbourne fans. So there's some big things happening over here in our world. We are finally re-releasing The Osbournes. Since the show has left the air, it hasn't been readily available to anyone. And we're also doing some new content around the original footage. We're going to be doing The Basement Tapes. It's going to be a watch party, with us watching ourselves. It's going to be full of narcissism."

The Osbournes Podcast episode description: "Strap in and strap on for a wild ride on The Osbournes On Love & Dating! From hilarious dating horror stories to heartfelt relationship advice, we're covering it all. Plus, don't miss 'Dear Osbournes' where we answer your burning questions about love and life. Tune in now and join the conversation and laugh, cry, maybe even cringe."