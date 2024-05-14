OZZY OSBOURNE And Family Revisit Moments From "The Osbournes" Reality Show - "That Level Of Fame, You Could Never Hold Onto"; Video

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: This week, the Osbourne family unpacks the Met Gala's fashion highs and lows and revisits their iconic reality show. This episode offers a rare glimpse into their perspectives on the 2024 Met Gala, including standout outfits, the controversy over Katy Perry’s AI-generated celebrity appearance, and the event's extravagant costs. The conversation shifts as the family recently sat down together and re-watched classic moments from "The Osbournes," sharing how it felt to relive those memories and the impact the show had on their lives and on reality TV as a whole. The family also discusses the evolution of reality TV, how streaming platforms have reshaped viewer engagement and our love for Mr. Beast.