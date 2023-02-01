OZZY OSBOURNE And Mastermind Japan Team Up For Limited Edition T-Shirt Release At Maxfield, Available Friday

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and Japanese streetwear brand, Mastermind Japan, have teamed up for a limited edition t-shirt collection, available exclusively at Maxfield LA this Friday. This collaboration comes as Ozzy receives four Grammy nominations for his latest album, Patient Number 9.

Fans of both Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy and Mastermind Japan will have the opportunity to own a piece of history with this with this exclusive collection which features t-shirts emblazoned with Ozzy's iconic imagery and Mastermind Japan's signature skull and crossbones logo. Each shirt is made with high-quality materials with attention to detail, making them must-have items for fans of rock music and streetwear fashion.

“I’m a big fan of the Mastermind line and I was thrilled when I was approached about this collaboration,” Ozzy says. “When they said the shirts would be sold exclusively at Maxfield (one of my favorite places to shop in LA for over 40 years!), this seemed like the perfect fit.”

"Omedetou gozaimasu Ozzy-san! Everyone from the Mastermind team would like to congratulate Ozzy on the Grammy nominations for his wonderful album Patient Number 9!," adds Mr. Masaaki Homma, founder of Mastermind. "It is an incredible honor to have collaborated with one of my favorite artists, Ozzy Osbourne, who has been an active leader in the music industry for over half a century."

The limited edition t-shirts will be available for purchase at Maxfield LA and online at maxfieldla.com starting Friday, February 4. Don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of this collaboration and celebrate Ozzy's Grammy nominations for Patient Number 9. Get your hands on these exclusive items before they're gone!

Earlier today, Ozzy announced his retirement from touring, and cancelled all scheduled live dates. He shared the news via social media, stating: "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine."

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know."

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

"I love you all…"

Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.

