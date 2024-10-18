OZZY OSBOURNE Announces Limited Edition 18 LP Box Set, See You On The Other Side V2.0; Video Trailer

October 18, 2024, 45 minutes ago

Ozzy Osbourne has announced the March 14, 2025 release of the new box set, See You On The Other Side V2.0, via Legacy Recordings. Pre-order here, and find a video trailer, starring Zakky Wylde, below.

The complete vinyl works of Ozzy Osbourne’s original solo material in a limited edition, numbered black vinyl box set. There will be 2,000 copies made, and it will feature a total of 18 albums including the rarities compilation album, Flippin’ The B-Side, as well as his most recent releases Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9. This super deluxe box also includes 10 brand-new full-size posters of vintage photos, a gold bat vinyl slipmat, and an individually numbered vellum certificate of authenticity personally signed by Ozzy Osbourne.

Tracklisting:

Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

Side A
"I Don’t Know"
"Crazy Train"
"Goodbye To Romance"
"Dee"
"Suicide Solution"

Side B
"Mr. Crowley"
"No Bone Movies"
"Revelation (Mother Earth)"
"Steal Away (The Night)"

Mr. Crowley (1980)

Side A
"Mr. Crowley"

Side B
"You Said It All"
"Suicide Solution"

Diary Of A Madman (1981)

Side A
"Over The Mountain"
"Flying High Again"
"You Can’t Kill Rock And Roll"
"Believer"

Side B
"Little Dolls"
"Tonight"
"S.A.T.O."
"Diary Of A Madman"

Bark At The Moon (1983)

Side A
"Bark At The Moon"
"You’re No Different"
"Now You See It (Now You Don’t)"
"Rock ’N’ Roll Rebel"

Side B
"Centre Of Eternity"
"So Tired"
"Slow Down"
"Waiting For Darkness"

The Ultimate Sin (1986)

Side A
"The Ultimate Sin"
"Secret Loser"
"Never Know Why"
"Thank God For The Bomb"
"Never"

Side B
"Lightning Strikes"
"Killer Of Giants"
"Fool Like You"
"Shot In The Dark"

Tribute (1987)

Side A
"I Don’t Know"
"Crazy Train"
"Believer"
"Mr. Crowley"

Side B
"Flying High Again"
"Revelation (Mother Earth)"
"Steal Away (The Night)" [With Drum Solo]

Side C
"Suicide Solution"
"Iron Man"
"Children Of The Grave"
"Paranoid"

Side D
"Goodbye To Romance"
"No Bone Movies"
"Dee" (Randy Rhoads Studio Out-Takes)

No Rest For The Wicked (1988)

Side A
"Miracle Man"
"Devil’s Daughter (Holy War)"
"Crazy Babies"
"Breakin’ All The Rules"

Side B
"Bloodbath In Paradise"
"Fire In The Sky"
"Tattooed Dancer"
"Demon Alcohol"

Just Say Ozzy (1990)

Side A
"Miracle Man"
"Bloodbath In Paradise"
"Shot In The Dark"

Side B
"Tattooed Dancer"
"Sweet Leaf"
"War Pigs"

No More Tears (1991)

Side A
"Mr. Tinkertrain"
"I Don’t Want To Change The World"
"Mama, I’m Coming Home"

Side B
"Desire"
"No More Tears"

Side C
"S.I.N."
"Hellraiser"
"Time After Time"

Side D
"Zombie Stomp"
"A.V.H."
"Road To Nowhere"

Live & Loud (1993)

Side A
"Intro"
"Paranoid"
"I Don’t Want To Change The World"
"Desire"

Side B
"Mr. Crowley"
"I Don’t Know"
"Road To Nowhere"

Side C
"Flying High Again"
Guitar Solo
"Suicide Solution"
"Goodbye To Romance"

Side D
"Shot In The Dark"
"No More Tears"
"Miracle Man"
Drum Solo

Side E
"War Pigs"
"Bark At The Moon"
"Mama, I’m Coming Home"

Side F
"Crazy Train"
"Black Sabbath"
"Changes"

Ozzmosis (1995)

Side A
"Perry Mason"
"I Just Want You"
"Ghost Behind My Eyes"

Side B
"Thunder Underground"
"See You On The Other Side"
"Tomorrow"

Side C
"Denial"
"My Little Man"
"My Jekyll Doesn’t Hide"

Side D
"Old LA Tonight"
"Whole World’s Fallin’ Down"
"Aimee"

Down To Earth (2001)

Side A
"Gets Me Through"
"Facing Hel"
"Dreamer"
"No Easy Way Out"
"That I Never Had"
"You Know... (Part 1)"

Side B
"Junkie"
"Running Out Of Time"
"Black Illusion"
"Alive"
"Can You Hear Them?"

Flippin’ The ‘B’ Side (1980-2001)

Side A
"You Looking At Me Looking At You"
"One Up The ‘B’ Side"
"Spiders"
"Hero"
"The Liar"
"Don’t Blame Me"

Side B
"Party With The Animals"
"Living With The Enemy"
"Voodoo Dancer"
"Back On Earth"
"No Place For Angels"
"Walk On Water" (demo)

Live At Budokan (2002)

Side A
"I Don’t Know"
"That I Never Had"
"Believer"

Side B
"Junkie"
"Mr. Crowley"
"Gets Me Through"

Side C
"No More Tears"
"I Don’t Want To Change The World"
"Road To Nowhere"

Side D
"Crazy Train"
"Mama, I’m Coming Home"
"Bark At The Moon"
"Paranoid"

Black Rain (2007)

Side A
"Not Going Away"
"I Don’t Wanna Stop"
"Black Rain"
"Lay Your World On Me"

Side B
"The Almighty Dollar"
"11 Silver"
"Civilize The Universe"

Side C
"Here For You"
"Countdown’s Begun"
"Trap Door"

Side D
"Nightmare"
"I Can’t Save You"
"Love To Hate"

Scream (2010)

Side A
"Let It Die"
"Let Me Hear You Scream"
"Soul Sucker"
"Life Won’t Wait"

Side B
"Diggin’ Me Down"
"Crucify"
"Fearless"

Side C
"Time"
"I Want It More"
"Latimer’s Mercy"
"I Love You All"

Side D
"Hand Of The Enemy"
"One More Time"
"Jump The Moon"

Ordinary Man (2020

Side A
"Straight to Hell"
"All My Life"
"Goodbye"
"Ordinary Man"
"Under the Graveyard"

Side B
"Eat Me"
"Today Is The End"
"Scary Little Green Men"
"Holy For Tonight"
"It’s A Raid"

Patient Number 9 (2022)

Side A
"Immortal"
"Patient Number 9"
"Parasite"

Side B
"No Escape From Now"
"One Of Those Days"
"A Thousand Shades"

Side C
"Mr. Darkness"
"Nothing Feels Right"
"Evil Shuffle"

Side D
"Degradation Rules"
"Dead and Gone"
"God Only Knows"
"DarkSide Blues"


