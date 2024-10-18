OZZY OSBOURNE Announces Limited Edition 18 LP Box Set, See You On The Other Side V2.0; Video Trailer

Ozzy Osbourne has announced the March 14, 2025 release of the new box set, See You On The Other Side V2.0, via Legacy Recordings. Pre-order here, and find a video trailer, starring Zakky Wylde, below.

The complete vinyl works of Ozzy Osbourne’s original solo material in a limited edition, numbered black vinyl box set. There will be 2,000 copies made, and it will feature a total of 18 albums including the rarities compilation album, Flippin’ The B-Side, as well as his most recent releases Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9. This super deluxe box also includes 10 brand-new full-size posters of vintage photos, a gold bat vinyl slipmat, and an individually numbered vellum certificate of authenticity personally signed by Ozzy Osbourne.

Tracklisting:

Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

Side A

"I Don’t Know"

"Crazy Train"

"Goodbye To Romance"

"Dee"

"Suicide Solution"

Side B

"Mr. Crowley"

"No Bone Movies"

"Revelation (Mother Earth)"

"Steal Away (The Night)"

Mr. Crowley (1980)

Side A

"Mr. Crowley"

Side B

"You Said It All"

"Suicide Solution"

Diary Of A Madman (1981)

Side A

"Over The Mountain"

"Flying High Again"

"You Can’t Kill Rock And Roll"

"Believer"

Side B

"Little Dolls"

"Tonight"

"S.A.T.O."

"Diary Of A Madman"

Bark At The Moon (1983)

Side A

"Bark At The Moon"

"You’re No Different"

"Now You See It (Now You Don’t)"

"Rock ’N’ Roll Rebel"

Side B

"Centre Of Eternity"

"So Tired"

"Slow Down"

"Waiting For Darkness"

The Ultimate Sin (1986)

Side A

"The Ultimate Sin"

"Secret Loser"

"Never Know Why"

"Thank God For The Bomb"

"Never"

Side B

"Lightning Strikes"

"Killer Of Giants"

"Fool Like You"

"Shot In The Dark"

Tribute (1987)

Side A

"I Don’t Know"

"Crazy Train"

"Believer"

"Mr. Crowley"

Side B

"Flying High Again"

"Revelation (Mother Earth)"

"Steal Away (The Night)" [With Drum Solo]

Side C

"Suicide Solution"

"Iron Man"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Paranoid"

Side D

"Goodbye To Romance"

"No Bone Movies"

"Dee" (Randy Rhoads Studio Out-Takes)

No Rest For The Wicked (1988)

Side A

"Miracle Man"

"Devil’s Daughter (Holy War)"

"Crazy Babies"

"Breakin’ All The Rules"

Side B

"Bloodbath In Paradise"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Tattooed Dancer"

"Demon Alcohol"

Just Say Ozzy (1990)

Side A

"Miracle Man"

"Bloodbath In Paradise"

"Shot In The Dark"

Side B

"Tattooed Dancer"

"Sweet Leaf"

"War Pigs"

No More Tears (1991)

Side A

"Mr. Tinkertrain"

"I Don’t Want To Change The World"

"Mama, I’m Coming Home"

Side B

"Desire"

"No More Tears"

Side C

"S.I.N."

"Hellraiser"

"Time After Time"

Side D

"Zombie Stomp"

"A.V.H."

"Road To Nowhere"

Live & Loud (1993)

Side A

"Intro"

"Paranoid"

"I Don’t Want To Change The World"

"Desire"

Side B

"Mr. Crowley"

"I Don’t Know"

"Road To Nowhere"

Side C

"Flying High Again"

Guitar Solo

"Suicide Solution"

"Goodbye To Romance"

Side D

"Shot In The Dark"

"No More Tears"

"Miracle Man"

Drum Solo

Side E

"War Pigs"

"Bark At The Moon"

"Mama, I’m Coming Home"

Side F

"Crazy Train"

"Black Sabbath"

"Changes"

Ozzmosis (1995)

Side A

"Perry Mason"

"I Just Want You"

"Ghost Behind My Eyes"

Side B

"Thunder Underground"

"See You On The Other Side"

"Tomorrow"

Side C

"Denial"

"My Little Man"

"My Jekyll Doesn’t Hide"

Side D

"Old LA Tonight"

"Whole World’s Fallin’ Down"

"Aimee"

Down To Earth (2001)

Side A

"Gets Me Through"

"Facing Hel"

"Dreamer"

"No Easy Way Out"

"That I Never Had"

"You Know... (Part 1)"

Side B

"Junkie"

"Running Out Of Time"

"Black Illusion"

"Alive"

"Can You Hear Them?"

Flippin’ The ‘B’ Side (1980-2001)

Side A

"You Looking At Me Looking At You"

"One Up The ‘B’ Side"

"Spiders"

"Hero"

"The Liar"

"Don’t Blame Me"

Side B

"Party With The Animals"

"Living With The Enemy"

"Voodoo Dancer"

"Back On Earth"

"No Place For Angels"

"Walk On Water" (demo)

Live At Budokan (2002)

Side A

"I Don’t Know"

"That I Never Had"

"Believer"

Side B

"Junkie"

"Mr. Crowley"

"Gets Me Through"

Side C

"No More Tears"

"I Don’t Want To Change The World"

"Road To Nowhere"

Side D

"Crazy Train"

"Mama, I’m Coming Home"

"Bark At The Moon"

"Paranoid"

Black Rain (2007)

Side A

"Not Going Away"

"I Don’t Wanna Stop"

"Black Rain"

"Lay Your World On Me"

Side B

"The Almighty Dollar"

"11 Silver"

"Civilize The Universe"

Side C

"Here For You"

"Countdown’s Begun"

"Trap Door"

Side D

"Nightmare"

"I Can’t Save You"

"Love To Hate"

Scream (2010)

Side A

"Let It Die"

"Let Me Hear You Scream"

"Soul Sucker"

"Life Won’t Wait"

Side B

"Diggin’ Me Down"

"Crucify"

"Fearless"

Side C

"Time"

"I Want It More"

"Latimer’s Mercy"

"I Love You All"

Side D

"Hand Of The Enemy"

"One More Time"

"Jump The Moon"

Ordinary Man (2020

Side A

"Straight to Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man"

"Under the Graveyard"

Side B

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It’s A Raid"

Patient Number 9 (2022)

Side A

"Immortal"

"Patient Number 9"

"Parasite"

Side B

"No Escape From Now"

"One Of Those Days"

"A Thousand Shades"

Side C

"Mr. Darkness"

"Nothing Feels Right"

"Evil Shuffle"

Side D

"Degradation Rules"

"Dead and Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"DarkSide Blues"