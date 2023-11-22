OZZY OSBOURNE Asked ROB ZOMBIE To Give Him A Cameo In One Of His Horror Films - "He Never Got Back To Me"; Audio

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison and revealed if he would ever direct a horror film, recalled seeing The Exorcist, and shared his plan for a zombie apocalypse.

Ozzy recalls seeing The Exorcist:

Ozzy Osbourne: "I can remember as if it was yesterday, the manager of Black Sabbath, Patrick Meehan, called me and he says, 'You all have to go and see this fucking film, The Exorcist.' Take into consideration. We'd never seen anything like it before.

Billy Morrison: "Right. This was the 70's, weren't it? The Exorcist."

Ozzy: "'72, I think it was and we all went to this fucking theater in Philadelphia, and we shat ourselves."

Billy: "Right. It was seriously scary at the time. Right?"

Ozzy: "It was fucking horrific. We had to go and see The Sting afterwards."

Would Ozzy ever direct a horror film?:

Billy: "Rob Zombie, he directed horror movies. He really loves horror movies. Have you ever wanted to direct a horror film?"

Ozzy: "No, I can't. It's too slow."

Billy: "What, the process of making a movie?"

Ozzy: "I mean, he..."

Billy: "Yeah, it took him years."

Ozzy: "I asked him to give me a cameo part in one of his movies. He never got back to me."

Billy: "He never got back to you?"

Ozzy: "Oh, he's alright, Rob. He's a really good mate."

Billy: "But there's no Ozzy Osbourne horror movie?"

Ozzy: "Nah."

What is Ozzy's plan for a zombie apocalypse?:

Billy: "What is your plan, just for a moment, if there's a zombie apocalypse? Right? If the TV comes on and..."

Ozzy: "I'd change the channel."

Billy: "You'd ignore it and pretend it's not happening."

Ozzy: "Zombie apocalypse? It's all bollocks."

Billy: "Yeah. It's not gonna happen, is it? Yeah. My plan involves going around to Jack's house because he's got all the ammo."





(Ozzy photo by Ross Halfin)