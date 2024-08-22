OZZY OSBOURNE & BILLY MORRISON Take A Deep Dive Into The Dark And Twisted World Of Notorious Serial Killers; Video

In the new video below, Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison delve into the dark and twisted world of notorious serial killers.

From the chilling acts of Jeffrey Dahmer to the calculated crimes of the BTK killer, they explore what makes these infamous figures so captivating and the psychological thrill behind their horrific deeds.

The duo also discusses the impact of true crime on media, the morality of glorifying such criminals through films and series, and the deep-seated fascination society holds for the macabre.

This gripping discussion is not only a deep dive into the minds of the most sinister criminals but also a reflective look at the societal obsession with true crime.