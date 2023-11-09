OZZY OSBOURNE Classic Soundtracks Teaser Trailer For Upcoming Inside Out 2 Film; Video

Available for streaming below is a teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, coming to theaters in June 2024. The trailer features Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train".

The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters.

“Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters, in summer 2024.