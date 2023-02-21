OZZY OSBOURNE Collaborates With PlayStation For PlayStation VR2 Launch; More Details Revealed (Video)

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with PlayStation® to create a hilarious vignette that debuted yesterday (see below) exclusively on all of Ozzy's online platforms, after which PlayStation channels shared it globally.

The collaboration features music from Ozzy’s Grammy-winning 2022 Patient Number 9 album. In the spot Ozzy is seen testing out PlayStation VR2 (releasing February 22), interspersed with some lighthearted banter between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as they are in the midst of packing for their move to the UK. PlayStation VR2 is Sony Interactive Entertainment’s next-generation virtual reality headset that works with the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console.

This new piece follows a recent Super Bowl commercial for Workday with Ozzy and his Grammy wins just two weeks ago. Ozzy’s hugely successful and critically acclaimed Patient Number 9 (Epic) album was honored with two (2) Grammy Awards for “Best Rock Album” (his first-ever win in the category) and “Best Metal Performance” from his Patient Number 9 album (Epic Records).

“The new PlayStation VR2 is f***ing amazing,” Ozzy says. “I was having such a great time playing while filming the commercial that I didn’t want to leave. I told them they got to get me one when they’re released.”