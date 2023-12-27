OZZY OSBOURNE Dead? - "Just A Little Flesh Wound," Says BLACK SABBATH Legend (Video)

Ozzy Osbourne's recent health issues have been well publicized, but rest assured, The Prince Of Darkness, is alive and well.

In the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy and family are in the midst of a discussion about how fast 2023 has gone by, when Ozzy chimes in with, "the years go by so quickly now, I'll be dead soon," drawing a chorus of groans from his family.

Ozzy goes on to say that there's a photo of him included in a "Celebrities Who Died Today" YouTube feature. He states, "I'm not dead. I'm not really dead, just a little flesh wound." He adds, "It's a bit fucking much, isn’t it?”

When Jack Osbourne questions why outlets aren't sued for wrongly reporting a person's death, Ozzy says, "It's kind of weird the way they word it, so they cover their asses."

To wrap things up, Ozzy adds, "I’m not dead, I’m not going any-fucking-where. And I’m gonna go and do some more gigs before I’m finished.”

Watch the full episode below: