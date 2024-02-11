OZZY OSBOURNE "Deeply Honored" To Be Nominated For Induction Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Jane's Addiction lead the latest class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, revealed recently on their official website. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. None of the acts nominated for a potential 2024 induction have been added to the ballot in their first year of eligibility.

Ozzy issued the following statement regarding his inclusion on the ballot: "I’m deeply honored to receive this news from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of."

In 2006, Ozzy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the singer of Black Sabbath.

The complete list of 15 nominees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that will be voted upon by the Rock Hall's body for induction include:

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane's Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinead O'Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

To access the FanVote visit this location. Fans can pick up to 7 once per day through April 26th.

As of today, February 11th, Ozzy Osbourne currently leads the fan ballot with 34,474 votes.



