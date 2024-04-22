OZZY OSBOURNE Determined To Visit The BLACK SABBATH Bench In Birmingham - "If I Have To Crawl I'm Going To Be There"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne has declared how he is determined to visit the world-famous Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street in his home city of Birmingham. The rocker's plans have emerged in a new video interview with his wife Sharon, where Ozzy says he'll be coming to see the bench even “if I have to crawl there”.

Ozzy also recalls moments from his childhood in Birmingham, including how he used to “mind cars for tips” during Aston Villa’s home matches.

Sharon has sent the exclusive video as a 'thank you' gift to Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID, the man behind the creation and upkeep of the world-famous bench on Broad Street. You can watch the new three-minute video below.

At the start of the video, Sharon asks: “Ozzy, how do you feel about the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham?”

Ozzy’s answer is thoughtful and clear: “It’s an achievement. I mean, Black Sabbath, we all came from Birmingham, Aston precisely. I don’t know how to thank you all enough.”

Sharon then asks: “Did you ever think, at any time, that in your home town there would be a bench with huge, huge pictures of Black Sabbath on?”

Seated in a large brown leather chair, Ozzy replies: “Never, never. I mean it’s fantastic!”

Sharon then talks fondly about the bench: “It’s become a tourist attraction, because people go and sit and have their picture taken with whichever member of Black Sabbath they want.”

Ozzy appears genuinely excited at the image, and says: “Wow! That’s really cool, that’s really cool.”

Sharon then moves on to ask about Ozzy’s experiences in Birmingham. Thinking it through carefully, Ozzy responds: “Well, I didn’t go to Birmingham city centre much as a kid, or it was on special occasions. I remember being in Aston more. I remember when there was football matches on at the Villa. I used to mind cars and get a tip at the end of it. I remember my father coming out the pub and singing on the bus! The thing about Aston, a lot of things have changed about it. My house in Lodge Road is still there and I used to go up there all the time when I had chance. I showed you out there …”

Sharon interjects at this point: “Yes, we’ve been to the house. The kids have been to the house...”. Ozzy then continues: “There are fond memories and a lot of sad memories as well. People like my friend Patrick Murphy.” Ozzy pauses at this point, and Sharon prompts him: “No longer with you.” Ozzy adds: “A dear friend of mine.”

Sharon then asks: “And the bench, when are you going to go up and see it?” Ozzy replies: “When I go up and see the Bull!”

“We’re going to go and make a day of it, right?” says Sharon. “Absolutely!” says Ozzy. “A couple of days. There’s some nice boutique hotels there." Then he mentions “having a beer."

“Oh the beer!” laughs Sharon. “You aren’t having any beer, Ozzy, no beer at all! Water for you! So when do you think you’re going to be there?”

Ozzy replies: “If I have to crawl I’m going to be there! I’ll be coming up very soon.”

At the end of the interview, Sharon adds: “And we want to thank Mike Olley for making it happen.” Ozzy agrees: “Thank you Mike, thank you so much. What can I say! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Commenting on the new video, Mike Olley said: “What a fantastic gesture from Ozzy and Sharon to have recorded this short video for Westside BID as a token of their gratitude over the bench. We were thrilled to receive it and are now pleased to be sending it out to the world to see. Ozzy's memory and responses about Aston seem crystal clear, and it was great to see his obvious love of the bench.”

Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, and MC5 are among the 16 artists named to the 2024 Inductee Class for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The complete list can be viewed below. The Ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, October 19.