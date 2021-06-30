OZZY OSBOURNE - Diary Of A Madman Funko Pop! Album Figure Available In July; Pre-Order Now

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's Diary Of A Madman with the Pop! Album Diary Of A Madman collectible.

Never forget where it started, or the journey that unfolded along the way, by collecting this special Pop! Album of Diary Of A Madman which features a Pop! Ozzy Osbourne (as he's seen on the album's cover) and the album cover art packaged together in a protective case that can be hung on a wall.

The Pop! inside is secured to the case to keep your display looking pristine and undisturbed by all the heavy metal music and head banging that's inevitable. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall. Approximate dimensions of protective case: 8.75”W x 9.25”H x 3.25”D

Due for release on July 26, the figure is currently available for pre-order via GameStop, and FYE.