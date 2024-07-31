OZZY OSBOURNE Discusses His New Dog - "He Had A Rough Beginning... Somebody Set Him On Fire And F#%king Starved Him"; Audio

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison and opened up about his new dog, Bugzy. He also discussed how difficult it is to form a band in modern times and spoke about his relationship with his Black Sabbath band mates.

Ozzy Speaks airs monthly on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, Ozzy Osbourne's exclusive SiriusXM channel.

Ozzy Osbourne Got A New Dog:

Billy Morrison: "You've had a new addition to the family, the pet family."

Ozzy Osbourne: "Oh, yeah. Bugzy."

Billy Morrison: "Bugzy. He was gonna be Andy for a second. Right?"

Osbourne: "I wish he was because I can remember that. I can't remember."

Morrison: "But he's a beautiful bulldog."

Osbourne: "Yeah. He had a rough beginning. Somebody set him on fire and fucking starved him and everything."

Morrison: "Yeah. I mean, he's so happy there."

Osbourne: "So, I paid for his medical bills, and I said, 'Can we have him?'"

Morrison: "Was it Kelly that brought it to your attention?"

Osbourne: "No. Watching the news."

Morrison: "Oh, it was on TV. So, you saw him on the TV."

Osbourne: "I didn't see him on the news. It was saying, 'Someone set fire to this...'"

Morrison: "Oh my god."

Osbourne: "I said to Sharon, 'Get on the fucking phone and see what we can do.'"

Morrison: "And he's the happiest guy."

Osbourne: "He's like, he's on the fucking bed at night with me now. Farting and fucking..."

Morrison: "He's really strong."

Osbourne: "I know."

Morrison: "Really. I just sat down just now on the couch."

Osbourne: "He's only a puppy, you know. He's not that old."

Morrison: "Do you think he's gonna get big like Baldric was?"

Osbourne: "I don't know."

Morrison: "Because some of them stay fairly..."

Osbourne: "I don't know. I mean, deaf mate. He goes to everybody else. You all get..."

Morrison: "He don't want anything to do with you. Just, you are the man that saved his life."

Osbourne: "Yeah. I mean, what the fuck is wrong with people?"

Morrison: "I don't know. I don't know, but I think he's found his proper home."

Osbourne: "Yeah. He's, Sharon said the other day, she said, 'You know what? It's like he's never, he's always been here.'"

Morrison: "Yeah. Well, he's just, he's comfortable. He's happy and he gets on with the other dogs as well."

Ozzy Osbourne Wouldn't Know How To Start A Band In 2024 As A 17-Year-Old Teen:

Billy Morrison: "If you were 17 now and started a band, what would you do? What would you do?"

Osbourne: "I don't know how the fuck they start bands now."

Morrison: "I mean, first of all, where do you play?"

Osbourne: "No 'cause we used to go, what Sabbath got, went residency. Germany."

Morrison: "See, that doesn't exist anymore."

Osbourne: "And we used to play like seven 45-minute spots a day, and so you..."

Morrison: "Did you play an early set and a late set?"

Osbourne: "No. You'd go, you'd start at two. You'd go on. Somebody else would go on."

Morrison: "In the afternoon?"

Osbourne: "Yeah. On the weekends, it was even longer."

Morrison: "See, none of that exists anymore."

Osbourne: "We had fucking, Bill wanted to do a 45-minute drum solo. Tony would do a 45-minute guitar solo. I'd be a fucking clown in the back painting my face with..."

Morrison: "But they paid you."

Osbourne: "Yeah. They paid us like fucking..."

Morrison: "Whatever. You were getting out there. What I'm saying is that doesn't exist for bands anymore."

Osbourne: "Oh, no no no."

Morrison: "You know, and somehow, I mean...."

Osbourne: "You get, even to this day, I can honestly say the original guys in Black Sabbath, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi, are closer to me, my spirit, than my own brothers."

Morrison: "Right, because you lived that together."

Osbourne: "We were just, we just got on so well for a long time."