OZZY OSBOURNE Drops Off Bill For Power Trip Festival - "I Am Much Too Proud To Have The First Show That I Do In Nearly Five Years Be Half-Assed"

Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of the upcoming Power Trip festival, taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on October 6, 7 and 8.

Says Ozzy: "As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.

The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.

I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy."



A massive wall of sound will emerge in the desert this fall at the world’s greatest live music destination Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA with the arrival of Power Trip. It’s a three-day historic event set for October 6, 7 and 8 that will bring together iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and TBA (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking line-up to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

For more information about ticket types, packages and more, head to powertrip.live.