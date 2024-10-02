OZZY OSBOURNE Encouraged MAX CAVALERA To Stay In The Music Business Post-SEPULTURA - "If You Told Teenage Max That Ozzy One Day Is Gonna Be Giving You Advice To Keep Playing Music, I’d Have Slapped You"

Max Cavalera has said that Ozzy Osbourne encouraged him to keep making music after leaving Sepultura.

The Brazilian metal star, who formed Sepultura in 1984 and quit in 1996, makes the revelation during an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer. Cavalera says that he entered a six-month-long depression after his exit from the band, during which time he didn’t want to write songs. However, pep talks from his wife Gloria and The Prince Of Darkness himself eventually motivated him to return to music.

The singer/guitarist tells Hammer: “One of the main factors [that got me back to making music] was family: having a strong family, especially my wife. Gloria was really the one who motivated me to get back at it and do what I was put on Earth to do.”

He continues by revealing the encouragement Osbourne gave him, which came during a dinner at the Black Sabbath singer’s home. “Funnily enough, also Ozzy,” Cavalera says. “I have to thank Ozzy Osbourne. We had a dinner in his house here in England and he was one of the guys who told me, ‘Fuck it! It’s up to you to get back at it!’

“It was like, ‘Man, if you told teenage Max that Ozzy one day is gonna be giving you advice to keep playing music, I’d have slapped you!’ I wouldn’t have believed you, but he did. Coming from him, I can’t let this [go]. If my wife and Ozzy are asking me to play music again, I have to fucking do it! Ha ha! It doesn’t get better than that, you know?”

Read more at Metal Hammer.

Soulfly's US tour kicks off October 19, and will culminate with a special "Max Cavalera Dynasty Show" at The Marquee in Tempe, AZ on November 9. The show will feature special guests Incite, Go Ahead And Die, Healing Magic, Jade Helm, plus the return of Max and Igor Cavalera's Nailbomb. Get tickets here.

Nailbomb features three guitarists, Max and Igor Cavalera and Travis Stone. The three have just come off the Cavalera Third World Trilogy Tour in Europe. Travis is also the guitarist of Pig Destroyer. Johny Chow, formerly of Stone Sour, Fireball Ministry, and Cavalera Conspiracy will manhandle the bass. Alex Cha, of Pig Destroyer, on sampler and Adam Jarvis, of Misery Index, and Pig Destroyer, will bash the drums.

Max and Igor Cavalera will also be seen playing with their other bands, Go Ahead And Die, Soulfly, and Healing Magic. Richie Cavalera will be bringing the raw power of thrash to the stage with his band, Incite. The phenomenal bass player, Jackie Cruz of Go Ahead And Die, who captivated everyone in America earlier this year on the GAAD debut tour, brings her band Jade Helm.

Max Cavalera shares: "I’m looking forward to playing with Soulfly on the Lamb of God Headbangers Boat, going to the Dominican Republic and back. We will be crossing the Southern most moshpits of America to reach the cruise! The tour wraps with the Dynasty show.

"Super excited to present the Max Cavalera Dynasty Show in our hometown! This is a family steeped in the legacy of metal! Making this night unforgettable will be the special rare appearance of Nailbomb! Maybe in the future, I’ll even be able to bring this package to the tribe and other parts of the world!"

Soulfly tour dates:

October

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater *

21 - Wichita, KS - Wave *

22 - Dallas. TX - Trees **

23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live **

24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live **

25 - Ft. Walton Beach, Fl - Dwntn Music Hall **

26 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch ***

28 - Nov. 1 - Headbangers Boat Cruise *

November

2 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room **

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits **

4 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen **

5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown ****

6 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger ****

7 - Lubbock. TX - Jakes Sports Café *

8 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace *

* with Mutilation BBQ and Skinflint

** with Eyehategod, Mutilation BBQ and Skinflint

*** with Bloodlet and Mutilation BBQ

**** with Crowbar, Eyehategod, Mutilation BBQ, Morbid Visionz, Skinflint