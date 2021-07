Zee Productions has announced the September 17 release of new Ozzy Osbourne jigsaw puzzles via their Rock Saws imprint.

The first four solo albums from the Black Sabbath frontman - Blizzard Of Ozz, Diary Of A Madman, Bark At The Moon, and The Ultimate Sin - will be available as 500 piece puzzles, all available to pre-order now. For more details and to place your order, head here.