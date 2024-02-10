OZZY OSBOURNE, FOREIGNER, JANE'S ADDICTION Among 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees
February 10, 2024, 7 minutes ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Jane's Addiction lead the latest class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, revealed today on their official website. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. None of the acts nominated for a potential 2024 induction have been added to the ballot in their first year of eligibility.
The complete list of 15 nominees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that will be voted upon by the Rock Hall's body for induction include:
Mary J. Blige
Mariah Carey
Cher
Dave Matthews Band
Eric B. & Rakim
Foreigner
Peter Frampton
Jane's Addiction
Kool & the Gang
Lenny Kravitz
Oasis
Sinead O'Connor
Ozzy Osbourne
Sade
A Tribe Called Quest
To access the FanVote visit this location. Fans can pick up to 7 once per day through April 26th.