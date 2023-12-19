OZZY OSBOURNE Has Been Hitting The Gym Every Day - "I'm Trying To Get Back On My Feet"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and family have released the latest episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

Episode description: Get ready for a holly-jolly rollercoaster ride with the Osbournes! In this festive holiday special episode, Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly spill the beans on their Christmas plans, memories, and favorite holiday traditions. Join the fun as they delve into Cards Against Humanity Osbournes Edition, discuss Santa's true identity, and reveal the most expensive gifts they've ever received… or have yet to receive. Dive into the chaos of Hollywood Christmas parties, discover the Osbourne family's unique holiday traditions, and find out who's on the Naughty or Nice list. From Ozzy's earliest Christmas memories to Jack and Kelly's hilarious gift hunting adventures, this episode is a holiday treat you won't want to miss! Plus, explore the festive debate: Is Europe or America better for the holidays? Buckle up for laughter, nostalgia, and Yuletide shenanigans with the legendary Osbournes. Happy Holidays!

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.