OZZY OSBOURNE Has No Regrets About Standing Up To KANYE WEST - "Well, Nobody Else Would F**king Do It"

Earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne unleashed a caps filled rant on his social media pages blasting Kanye West - now known as Ye - for using a sample of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" at a listening party for West’s new album.

West hosted the party at Chicago’s United Center and a track sampled Osbourne’s live performance of “War Pigs” from his solo show at the ’83 US Festival.

Now, Rolling Stone is reporting that Ozzy felt like he had to make a stand when Kanye asked to sample “Iron Man” for a song on the rapper’s new album. “Well, nobody else would fucking do it, did they?” he tells Rolling Stone.

Ahead of West and Ty Dolla $ign’s doomed Vultures 1 album rollout, Osbourne posted to his social media that he had denied West’s sample request “because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.” To make matters worse, Osbourne wrote at the time that West “used the sample anyway.” But after Osbourne went public with the issue, West eventually replaced the sample on the song “Carnival” before it hit streaming services.

Osbourne has no regrets about going public with his disdain for the rapper. “With the current state of affairs, you don’t need anybody starting people on discrimination of any kind,” he says. “It’s wrong. It’s just wrong.” Osbourne’s frustration with the incident still comes through in his voice as he chastises West.

“There’s enough fucking aggravation, and he shouldn’t say anything [like what he has],” Osbourne says. “It’s wrong if you don’t say anything about him. I don’t want any of my work in any shape or form to be associated with anything like that.”

Read more at RollingStone.com.

