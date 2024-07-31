OZZY OSBOURNE Hates Bubbles; Classic Clip From "The Osbournes" TV Program Unearthed; Video

The Osbournes have shared a clip from The Osbournes television program (2002-2005) showing Ozzy's hilarious reaction to bubbles. Follow Ozzy's grudge against bubbles and enjoy this laugh-out-loud moment where his chair collapses during an interview with Zakk Wylde.

Watch the full episode at OsbourneMediaHouse.com/Membership. Use code BUBBLES to get 30% off your membership this week.