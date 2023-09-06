OZZY OSBOURNE ‘Heartbroken’ He Can’t Perform At Power Trip Festival - "All He Wants Is Just One More Show," Says Daughter

Ozzy Osbourne recently turned a corner with his recovery from surgery following an injury stemming from a 2019 fall, his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, tells Rolling Stone. “He’s doing a lot better,” she says. But he still has a long way to go before he can perform a full concert.

In July, Ozzy had to make the tough decision to withdraw from the upcoming Power Trip festival, which would have seen him co-headlining alongside Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, and others. “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” he wrote in a message to his fans.

“We can’t talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show,” says Kelly Osbourne, who was with Sharon for an interview about the return of The Osbournes Podcast.

“And Ozzy wants to be on that show with all his friends,” Sharon adds. “It’s heartbreaking for him to see everybody going on, and he’s just left behind.”

