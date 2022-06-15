OZZY OSBOURNE – “I Am Definitely Feeling The Love And Support From All My Fans”

Ozzy Osbourne has posted an update on his social media channels after undergoing an operation to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.

The Prince Of Darkness is back at home and a message from him reads: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

Page Six reported that Ozzy was wheeled out of a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday, a day after undergoing the gruelling surgery.

Osbourne, 73, stood up and got into a black Range Rover under his own power with guidance from a hospital attendant, footage exclusively obtained by Page Six shows. The former Black Sabbath frontman wore a black T-shirt, black jeans and a blue mask, and left with his wife, Sharon.

Ozzy has been reeling from neck injuries stemming from a quad biking accident in 2003. A 2019 fall worsened the ailment and required 15 screws to be inserted into his back.

A source close to the family told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, and a nurse would be brought in to tend to the singer, who also suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

“Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” the source said.

Read more and see the first photos of Ozzy, post-surgery, at PageSix.com.

