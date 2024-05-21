OZZY OSBOURNE Is Nervous To Deliver Speech At Second Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, Worried He'll "F**k It Up"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne is among the 16 artists named to the 2024 Inductee Class for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Previously inducted into the Hall with Black Sabbath, this will be Ozzy's second induction, this time as a solo artist. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, October 19.

Ozzy discusses his upcoming induction in the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, available for streaming below.

