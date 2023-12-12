OZZY OSBOURNE - "I’ve Never Felt Comfortable About That Title That They Put On Me: 'Metal'"

In a new interview with SPIN, Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne discusses his family's revamped podcast, the state of both his health and rock 'n' roll, and whether reality TV is actually real. An excerpt follows...

SPIN: After more than 50 years in music, you won more Grammys for your most recent album, Patient Number 9, than anything before. What was it like to see that appreciation at the tail end of your career?

Ozzy Osbourne: "I’ve had one of the most amazing careers any artist can ever have. I mean, I started in 1968 and I’ve worked at it since then. It’s just been fantastic. I’ll get awards left, right and center, but I don’t know what to do with them. I’m not very good at receiving awards. I didn’t start off [trying to get awards]. I think I was nominated for four or five [Grammys] this year and won two. It’s a nice little touch at the end of the day, I suppose. It’s something to leave my kids."

SPIN: Having been there since the beginning, how have you seen the rock and metal worlds change over the years?

Osbourne: "Well, I’ve never felt comfortable about that title that they put on me – ‘metal.’ Because Ozzy Osbourne plays heavy, but the bands that are [considered metal] are really heavy, and we’re all put in the same category. When you get pigeonholed with a certain [genre], it can be very difficult to do something a bit lighter or an acoustic track or whatever you want to do. Back in the day, it was always just rock music. It’s still just rock music."

