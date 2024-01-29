OZZY OSBOURNE, JON BON JOVI, STEVIE NICKS, PETE TOWNSHEND, FOO FIGHTERS And Other Rock Icons' Items Added To MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Julien’s Auctions announced today additional marquee items added to the star-studded lineup of instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe, and more to be sold at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction taking place live Sunday, February 4th, 2024 for the first time ever at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and online on juliensauctions.com in a multi-camera livestream to be directed by Jerry Foley, the multi-Emmy award nominated director of Late Show with David Letterman. The livestream will run additionally on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram Live, in addition to Julien’s and MusiCares’ websites.

A sensational collection of music items - some never before seen at auction - will be offered including items from this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year honoree, Jon Bon Jovi. The Grammy-winning legend and founding member of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inducted rock band that bears his last name will offer several of his historic items such as his stage played 2018 Takamine EF341SC acoustic guitar, in gloss black finish with Mahogany neck ($10,000 - $15,000) and used in the “Story of Love” music video and a guitar case containing custom picks and a black Dunlop guitar strap; his custom black amplifier road case with Bon Jovi Heart & Dagger logo stencils on all sides with additional SL for "Stage Left" and "BB-6" stencils with a foam lined case featuring a number of cargo stickers and a yellow tape label with handwritten "On Stage Left” (estimate: $800 - $1,200), a road worn custom black amplifier road case on casters with "R & R Cases" plate mounted to the side with a foam lined case covered in custom "Jon Bon Jovi" and "33" stencils ($1,000 - $1,500); as well as a Jon Bon Jovi signed XOUNTS Sound Systems (estimate: $1,000 - $1,500), sheet music for Bon Jovi’s classic ballad “Bed of Roses,” with a pair of maracas (estimate: $400 - $600) (photo below left) and a pair of JBL in-ear monitors (estimate: $300 - $500).

Bon Jovi’s extraordinary lifetime achievements and contributions as front man to one of the greatest bands in rock n’ roll history and philanthropic efforts to causes such as food-insecure and unhoused individuals over his five-decade career will be celebrated at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala, one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week.

Items from the Grammy Award winning Fleetwood Mac legend and rock goddess, Stevie Nicks have been announced including: a copy of her 1981 iconic solo album Bella Donna featuring her enduring timeless classics, “Edge of Seventeen,” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” duet with Tom Petty, signed by Nicks and inscribed “Much Love,” ($300 - $500), Stevie Nicks signed compilation record album box set Stand Back: 1981-2017 (5 LPs) signed twice by Nicks and inscribed, “Much Love” on the box cover, and “Love Always” on the insert ($300 - $500) and a Barbie Doll (in original box) (photo left) based on Stevie Nicks, inspired by her style during the era of the Fleetwood Mac album Rumours, signed by Nicks on the box, and inscribed “Stevie Barbie Loves Ya!” on the back of the box (estimate: $300 - $500).

Another exclusive instrument comes to the auction stage from American blues rock icon, George Thorogood who’s offering a signed limited edition "White Fang" ES-125 TDC Guitar in white finish. The Epiphone "White Fang" model is the premier George Thorogood signature model produced in a limited quantity of 1,200 guitars that sold out the week the model was introduced (photo right). This is the last guitar remaining that was specially held back for Thorogood to donate to benefit the nonprofit of his choosing. Unlike any of these special models that have been sold, Thorogood hand signed the front of the guitar's body and personally tuned this guitar in the Gibson Showroom. The "White Fang" model pays tribute to Thorogood's prized vintage ES-125 (estimate: $2,000 - $3,000).

Highlights include:

- Fifteen-time Grammy award winning rock group Foo Fighters’ Greatest Hits record album signed by band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, and Pat Smear that is not only a retrospective celebration of the band’s chart-topping hits such as, “Everlong,” “My Hero,” and “Learn to Fly” but also included two new tracks, “Wheels” and “Word Forward” (estimate: $600 - $800).

- Lenny Kravitz signed 2022 Gibson 80s Flying V guitar donated by Gibson Gives in Classic White finish. The four-time Grammy award winner has signed the body of the guitar, "Love / Lenny Kravitz" (estimate: $2,000 - $3,000).

- A 2019 Gibson Les Paul Special Tribute Humbucker guitar in satin white finish signed by musicians who performed at MusiCares 2020 Person of The Year celebration honoring Aerosmith. Signatures include: Steven Tyler; Joe Perry; Brad Whitford; Taylor Hawkins; Dave Grohl; Alice Cooper; Nick Jonas; Joe Jonas; Kevin Jonas; Sammy Hagar; Gavin DeGraw; John Legend; Robin Zander; Robin Zander Jr.; Rick Nielsen; Dax Nielsen; Chris Shiflet; Tom Hamilton; Pat Smear; LeAnn Rimes; Ashley McBryde; Yola; Rami Jaffee; Emily King; Nate Mendel; Nuno Bettencourt; Luis Fonsi; Melissa Etheridge; Gary Clark Jr.; Orianthi; Tom Peterson; Joey Kramer and many others (estimate: $2,000 - $3,000).

- Eight-time Grammy award winning rock singer Ozzy Osbourne signed 2015 Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar, in sunburst finish with flame top (estimate: $2,000 - $3,000).

- Grammy award winning rock group Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers signed Long After Dark record album which was certified gold by the RIAA within a year of its release in 1982 and includes their classic hits, “You Got Lucky” and “Change of Heart” (estimate: $500 - $700) .

- The Who legend Grammy award winning artist Pete Townshend’s owned and heavily worn black leather Prada Chelsea boots (estimate: $300 - $500).

MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

An Official 66th Grammy Week Event

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

Grammy Museum

800 W Olympic Blvd,

Los Angeles,

CA 90015

Session I: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (approximately)

Exhibition:

Person of the Year Gala

Friday, February 2nd, 2024

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall A

5:00pm – 7:00pm Pacific Time

