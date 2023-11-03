OZZY OSBOURNE - Life-Size Sculpture Made From Cake Unveiled In Birmingham; Photos

A life-size sculpture of Ozzy Osbourne made entirely from cake has been unveiled in The Prince of Darkness’ home city of Birmingham, reports Planet Radio.

The spectacular Ozzy Osbourne cake sculpture depicts the heavy metal legend sitting on his throne, pointing at the onlooker and with a trademark deranged grin on his face.

At last year’s Cake International show, Jane Lashbrook created a life-size cake incarnation of Cillian Murphy’s character from Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby. Incidentally, Black Sabbath's songs "The Wizard" and "War Pigs" were both used in the fifth series of Peaky Blinders.

Read more, and see photos, at Planet Radio.

Ozzy will return to the UK next month to pick the Icon Award at the first ever Rolling Stone UK Awards in association with Remy Martin.

The rock icon, legendary hell-raiser and all-round Prince of Darkness will be in attendance at the Roundhouse in Camden Town on November 23, topping off a list of eclectic winners who will be announced on the night.

“I don’t know what to say! I wish I felt like a f*****g icon,” said Ozzy. “I’ve had a long career and I’ve raised a few f*****g eyebrows along the way, and I’ve met some amazing people too. I’ve done some good gigs and I’ve done some f*****g bad gigs! Thanks very much for giving me this award, it really means a lot to me.”

Ozzy will not be performing on the night, but he will make a speech to the nominees, guests and VIPs gathered in the venue on the night.

Read more at RollingStone.co.uk.