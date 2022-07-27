OZZY OSBOURNE Makes Historic, Record-Breaking Appearance At San Diego Comic-Con

Ozzy Osbourne made his San Diego Comic-Con debut this past Friday (July 22) setting a record for the largest signing of the year on the convention room floor (with fans lined up for hours) at the annual event when he teamed up with collaborator Todd McFarlane at the Stern Pinball/Rebellion Republic booth at the sold-out convention.

Prior to the signing, the two revealed the artwork for the McFarlane-designed comic book (available in limited edition album packages, with details on all Patient Number 9 album pre-orders here) before signing a poster of the McFarlane album artwork.

Patient Number 9 is Ozzy’s new album and the first since his critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 Ordinary Man release. Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on Ordinary Man), the new album marks Osbourne's 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic--it’s everything you’d want from an Ozzy Osbourne record and maybe more.

Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. The record boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction supplying bass on a few songs.

Pre-order Patient Number 9 here.

Tracklisting:

"Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

"Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"One of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

"A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"Dead and Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"Darkside Blues"

"Degradation Rules" visualizer:

"Patient Number 9" video:

(Todd McFarlane, Ozzy Osbourne photo - Hannah Verbeuren; Top photo - Ross Halfin)