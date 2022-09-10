OZZY OSBOURNE - NBC Cuts NFL Halftime Show Broadcast After 10 Seconds; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne performed at halftime of the Los Angeles Rams season opener on Thursday, September 8 at SoFi Stadium. The performance came on the eve of the release of Osbourne’s new Patient Number 9 album out September 9 on Epic.

Several reports, however, such as the one from Q104.3, say that anyone who tuned into the game so they could watch the two-song set were in for major disappointed. After airing approximately 10 seconds of Ozzy performing the title track off his just-released album Patient Number 9, NBC cut back to broadcasters discussing the game. Understandably, Ozzy fans were not happy and slammed the network and the NFL via social media.

@NFL why advertise @OzzyOsbourne playing at halftime if you are only going to show 2 seconds of the performance? — Daron McNab (@DaronMcnab) September 9, 2022

For everyone that missed the performance thanks to the "technical difficulties", check out fan-filmed video below.

Ozzy Osbourne has released the official music video for "One Of Those Days". The track, featuring guitar legend Eric Clapton, is featured on Ozzy's new album, Patient Number 9, out now. Watch the new clip below:

To celebrate his new album, Ozzy has confirmed a special in-store appearance and signing at Fingerprints in Long Beach, California on Saturday, September 10. Attendees will need to order a copy of Patient Number 9 to attend the event as Ozzy will only be signing copies of the new album. In order to sign as many copies as possible, the new album will be the only item signed. Masks will be required for all attendees and no photos with Ozzy will be permitted. Click here to reserve your copy.

Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on 2020's Ordinary Man), Patient Number 9 marks Osbourne's 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic - it’s everything you’d want from an Ozzy Osbourne record and maybe more.

Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. The record boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction supplying bass on a few songs.

Tracklisting:

"Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

"Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"One Of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

"A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"Dead And Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"Darkside Blues"

