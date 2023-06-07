OZZY OSBOURNE - New Book "Ozzy At 75" To Arrive In September; Preview Available

The Quarto Group imprint, Motorbooks, has set September 15 as the release date for Daniel Bukszpan's new book, Ozzy At 75.

With this unique and beautifully produced book, explore the outrageous history of the godfather of heavy metal through 75 career accomplishments and life events.

Black Sabbath, “Crazy Train,” one alleged unfortunate bat… Ozzy Osbourne is widely considered the founder of heavy metal, an artist whose outlandish off- and onstage antics and songcraft have spanned the entirety of the genre. In Ozzy At 75, veteran rock journalist Daniel Bukszpan celebrates and examines the “Prince of Darkness” through the lens of 75 milestones.

This exquisite volume features:

- Slipcased hardcover format

- Stunning concert and candid offstage photography

- Images of memorabilia, including gig posters, 7-inch picture sleeves, ticket stubs, and more

- Gatefold Ozzy timeline

- 8×10-inch glossy print

- Frameable pullout gig poster

Key studio albums are featured, of course, but Bukszpan delves deeper to reveal the events that helped chart the course of Ozzy’s career:

- Key albums, both with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist

- Ventures like Black Sabbath reunions, Ozzfest, and his autobiography

- Collaborations with guitarists like Randy Rhoads, Jake E. Lee, and Zakk Wylde

- His diagnosis of Parkinson’s

- Induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

- Collaborations with wife Sharon and children Jack and Kelly

- …and of course the mythic offstage misadventures

Beginning with his cofounding of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne is regarded as one of the most influential musicians and entertaining performers of the previous five decades. Bukszpan’s insightful and entertaining prose provides a unique presentation of Ozzy’s career arc, from his first steps as a solo artist to the breakthrough album Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman to his mythic offstage misadventures, and beyond.

The result is a rollicking tribute to one of the most admired stars in rock—in a milestone year.