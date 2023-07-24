OZZY OSBOURNE Offers Health Update - "Just Get This Thing F***ing Done So I Can Go Get On With My Life"; Audio

Ozzy Osbourne's ongoing health issues recently forced the Black Sabbath legend to pull out of the upcoming Power Trip festival, taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on October 6, 7 and 8. He was replaced on the bill by Judas Priest.

Said Ozzy: "As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon."

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison and gave a health update. Ozzy also opens up on how American fans confused Black Sabbath with a black jazz band at first.

Osbourne: "I'm battling through, like for instance last Monday, I went to have a filter removed and I went..."

Morrison: "You texted me that. What's a filter?"

Osbourne: "When I had the blood clots in my legs, they put a filter in your artery to stop the blood clots going to your heart and your brain. It sounds worse than it is."

Morrison: "It sounds terrible."

Osbourne: "So, on Monday I went to have it removed. The blood clots have jammed you all up. It's just disappointment after disappointment. Just get this thing fucking done so I can go get on with my life."

Morrison: "What a pain in the ass. I'm so sorry you're going through this."

Osbourne: "So, they put a thing down there in my neck, straight down to my groin."

Morrison: "What? Inside you?"

Osbourne: "Oh yeah."

Morrison: "Oh my God. They put you out?"

Osbourne: "Oh yeah. Bing."

Morrison: "We like that bit."

Osbourne: "Yeah, but they can't even find a vein on me."

Morrison: "Ozzy, I had them send in for specialists to try and get a vein on me."

Osbourne: "Do you have that thing where they put a scan on you and find one inside?"

Morrison: "Yeah, but then they've actually gotta get it and I always, do you ever have this? They go, "Right. Show me your arm." I'm like, "Listen, I've got more experience than all of you put together.'"

Osbourne: "You know what, you ain't gonna get that vein. Listen bro..."

Morrison: "Leave it to me."

Osbourne: "I knew this for all days."

Morrison: "I'm the professional here. "Yeah, alright. Go on then," and 14 stabs later they're listening to me."

Osbourne: "You look like you've been fucking attacked."

Morrison: "I hate it."

Billy Morrison: "What about Live Aid? How was that?"

Ozzy Osbourne: "Well, it was kind of, there was a complaint. There was a complaint there was not enough black acts on Live Aid."

Morrison: "Back then there was that complaint or now?"

Osbourne: "No, back then, so we had fucking Billy Ocean, Black Sabbath, but they thought it would be funny. They're called Black Sabbath."

Morrison: "Did you have any idea of that?"

Ozzy Osbourne: "Do you know when we first came to America, people used to think we were a Black group."

Billy Morrison: "No, a black jazz band."

Osbourne: "Oh, at a gig in Philadelphia and everything in between. There was a guy going, 'Black guy.' Three quarters of the audience were black, and they go, 'Hey, you Black Sabbath,' because they thought the singer was. We were always called Black. 'You guys ain't Black.'"

Morrison: "Really?"

Osbourne: "Yeah."

Morrison: "I've never heard that story. When you did Live Aid, did you understand how big it was like the London and Philly?"

Osbourne: "Oh yeah, but it was like we went on at fucking 10 o'clock in the morning."

Morrison: "Oh, right because it was being televised and all the rest of it."

Osbourne: "We got up at fucking five."

Morrison: "Well, you probably didn't go to bed."

