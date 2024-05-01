OZZY OSBOURNE Offers Health Update, Says "I'd Like To Do A Fu@%ing Gig Without Falling"; Audio

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison and gave a health update, discussed his ambition to perform again and shared what awards mean to him.

Ozzy Provides Health Update:

Billy Morrison: "How are you?"

Ozzy Osbourne: "Well, I don't know. I've just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me."

Morrison: "Really? When? Today?"

Osbourne: "Just before you came."

Morrison: "Now, hang on a second. This is really, because I've had a ton of stem cells. You said to me you'd had it before, and you didn't like it."

Osbourne: "The thing is, you have it, and you go, "I don't feel that great," but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it."

Morrison: "Without it. So, did you have direct to the site? Straight into the IV."

Osbourne: "This stuff that I have, it's kind of like a super fucking stem cell, you know?"

Morrison: "Yeah."

Osbourne: "They put three bottles in me this morning."

Morrison: "Three? I mean, I've had one of them. I've had five sessions."

Osbourne: "So I'm told. I don't know. It's pretty expensive as well."

Morrison: "Ozzy, yeah. It's really expensive."

Osbourne: "But apparently, this stuff that I'm on now is a real business show."

Morrison: "Look, do you remember me having hip problems?"

Osbourne: "No."

Morrison: "Yeah. Right. You wouldn't. Me getting in my car or getting out of bed, I couldn't tie my own shoelaces, so I had injections direct to the site, five of them, and it's gone. It fixed it."

Osbourne: "Wow."

Morrison: "Yeah. I'm glad you did that."

Osbourne: "Well, I had one about three months ago and this was a follow up, and I've got to go in about six months from now."

Morrison: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. That's great."

Ozzy Still Has An Ambition To Perform Again:

Ozzy Osbourne: "It's nice to get it. You still, but you go, you still have the fucking heavy metal awards."

Billy Morrison: "Yeah. Is there an achievement that you haven't got yet that you would like?"

Osbourne: "Oscar."

Morrison: "Well, you've got to fucking be in a movie to do an Oscar."

Osbourne: "You asked me what award I haven't gotten."

Morrison: "So, all right. Okay, Ozzy. Lots of rock stars try their hand at acting."

Osbourne: "No, Elton John got one for a song."

Morrison: "That's true. They do, so you haven't got an Oscar yet."

Osbourne: "No."

Morrison: "Well, we need to fix that. What about, I mean, look. When I think of your career, there can't be much. You've done it all."

Osbourne: "Yeah, but I'd like to do a fucking gig with without falling over now."

Morrison: "Well, that's gonna come. You'll get there. You'll get there."

Osbourne: "Fucking hell, he's taking his time."

Morrison: "I know, I know."

Osbourne: "One fucking surgeon."

Morrison: "I know, but every time I see you, you look better."

Osbourne: "Your nose is touching my fucking ass."

Morrison: "It's not. I'm telling..."

Osbourne: "Full of shit, Billy."

Morrison: "No, I saw you at your worst, so you're way better than you were."

Osbourne: "Well, that was fucking seven years ago."

Morrison: "It was seven years ago. So, how would you want to be remembered, Ozzy?"

Osbourne: "Just for somebody to have a smile on their face one day."

Morrison: "See, that right there is just a beautiful thing, and you know that you've made the whole world smile for 50 years."

Osbourne: "I hope I've made some, I mean, people think I'm a jerk."

Morrison: "Oh yeah, but there's always, but are you smiling?"

Osbourne: "You know, I've made a difference."

Morrison: "You one hundred percent have. You know that you have. Are you smiling when you think back?"

Osbourne: "Not really because I want to still carry on, you know? I can't redo what I've done, but I wasn't ready to throw the towel in when I did."

Morrison: "Right, but you have more music in you."

Osbourne: "Oh yeah."

What Do Awards Mean To Ozzy?

Billy Morrison: "I've never talked to you about this. What do you think, what do awards mean in terms of a career? You've got a 50-year career. You have how many Grammys? Six?"

Ozzy Osbourne: "Seven now."

Morrison: "Seven, okay. You know, what does it mean when they tell you..."

Osbourne: "Well, to be perfectly honest with you, I don't know what the fuck it is. You don't get more for it. You don't get more royalties from it. It's just kind of, I suppose, just to boost your ego is all."

Morrison: "Right. It must feel nice, obviously."

Osbourne: "I mean, working this way, look, I've been in the game 50 years and six or seven I've got. You get someone like Adele makes an album and she gets fucking 15. How does that work?"

Morrison: "Right. Now, does it affect..."

Osbourne: "And another thing, they still have one on the Grammy's "Best New Talent" and the next year, you never fucking hear of them again."

Morrison: "Right. No, that definitely happens a lot and I'm just wondering, it obviously hasn't got, I mean, where are your Grammys? Do you display them?"

Osbourne: "I've got two, the last two I got are in my art room. The rest are in England."

Morrison: "Right, so you have them out."

Osbourne: "When I used to have the platinum award down the stairs, endless."

Morrison: "Right. Oh, I remember, you remember the Calabasas house where it was that staircase, and it was just all platinum records everywhere? But that was a question. What means more?"

Osbourne: "When I got my first one, my first gold, my first platinum and now it's multi-platinum. I mean, I stopped hanging them in my house for one reason. People come and do work on your house, and they go..."

Morrison: "He must be worth a few quid. Yes. Yes. Does it get to the, no, I'm sure it doesn't, but does it get to the stage where you're like, 'Another plaque I've got to hang somewhere.'"

Osbourne: "No, no. It's nice to get. Of course, I mean, if somebody was to go, 'Your record goes platinum.'"

Morrison: "Well, now, so I can tell you going platinum would mean more I think than a Grammy. I don't know. I've never been there. You know what I mean?"

Osbourne: "Well, once you go platinum, you've done it. Once you get a Grammy, you've done it. Once you get an Oscar, you've done it. It's like some people get multi-Grammys, some only get one. I mean, some people don't ever get them."

Morrison: "So, even being nominated this time around for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a big deal, right?"

Osbourne: "Oh, sure."

Morrison: "I just told the listeners I was sitting in this kitchen when the actual form came through and you sat down, you got your pen, and I think you get to choose seven, and so Ozzy, he starts off and he's like, 'All right, Jane's Addiction,' ticked there and you know, there's a couple of ticks. Then it got down to him and he just went, 'Me,' written on it, and that's what got sent in. It must feel good, mate."

Osbourne: "The little ticks."

Morrison: "Oh yeah, that's right. After all the really cool ones, the ticks got smaller and smaller because he's like, 'Oh yeah, maybe.'"