OZZY OSBOURNE – Official Coloring Book Now Available

The official Ozzy Osbourne coloring book has arrived via Fantoons. The Prince Of Darkness' only official coloring book holds 72 pages of art, worthy of the Ozman’s artistry and sense of humor.

Revisit his entire solo discography through intricate illustrations by the award-winning Fantoons animation studio.

The unique book features Ozzy and the universe he built throughout his unmatched career. Purchase on Amazon.

Fantoons is an Animation Studio and Book Publisher based in Los Angeles, California. Other bands they have created coloring books are Iron Maiden, Frank Zappa, Rush, and Tenacious D. Find more at fantoons.tv.