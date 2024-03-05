OZZY OSBOURNE On His Nomination For Induction Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - "I Just Don't Want To Think About It"; Video

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: The FAM is back together! With all hooligans in the mix after months apart, Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack dive into a range of topics, including surviving the LA rain and updates on their flooded house, Ozzy's nomination for the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, and plans for their move to the UK. They also discuss recent events, from Ozzy's response to the Kanye situation, Beyoncé's historic Billboard achievement to Slayer's comeback shows. Then, they open the floor to fan questions, covering everything from Ozzfest concert footage to the family's favorite films that make them cry. Don't miss out on this entertaining and insightful episode with the Osbournes.