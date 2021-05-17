OZZY OSBOURNE On Next Studio Album - "We've Got Like 13, 14 Really Strong Songs"; Audio

Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison for another episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard. Throughout the episode Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison spoke about Ozzy’s upcoming album that he is currently working on with Andrew Watt. Ozzy also opened up about wife Sharon Osbourne. Audio clip below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard/ SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks,

Billy Morrison: "Yes. So you're working on another record…"

Ozzy Osbourne: "With some interesting people going to be on the album, which I can’t really disclose."

Billy Morrison: "Right. Are you excited? You like what you're doing?"

Ozzy Osbourne: "At this point? I’m like a pregnant hen, you know, I'm like, I’ll be critical with everyone."

Billy Morrison: "Yeah. Cause you're working with Andrew [Watt] again, right?"

Ozzy Osbourne: "Yeah. He goes in with a band. He gets some things going and I'll go ‘yo like that. No, I don't like that. That's okay.’ We've got like 13, 14 really strong songs."

Billy Morrison: "Do you still get excited?"

Ozzy Osbourne: "Course I get excited, but it's something that's creative that I can get my head around."

The Ozzy Speaks episode airs today, May 17 at 5 PM, ET on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard, will be available on the SiriusXM app and will rebroadcast on Ozzy’s Boneyard throughout the week.