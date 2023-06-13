OZZY OSBOURNE On Shortlist For UK's Commonwealth Bull Naming

BBC News is reporting that the new name for the mechanical bull that stole the show at the Commonwealth Games has been shortlisted to four.

Network Rail said nearly 2,000 names were put forward for the bull before it is unveiled at its permanent home, Birmingham New Street station, in July. The 33ft (10m) sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the Games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry.

So will he be called Ozzy, Bostin, Brummie or Boulton? The public vote will be open until midnight on June 20.

Two of the names stem from two of Birmingham's most famous sons - rocker Ozzy Osbourne and 18th century industrialist Matthew Boulton. The others on the shortlist probably need little explanation.

The final shortlisting was carried out by West Midlands mayor Andy Street and Network Rail chair Lord Peter Hendy. Their organizations worked together to find a home for the popular sculpture which is currently known as the Raging Bull.

"The bull was an icon of the Commonwealth Games and we just had to save it, and give it a permanent home at Birmingham New Street station," said Lord Hendy, who called the response to the naming competition "amazing".

Read more at BBC News, and watch Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony highlights below: