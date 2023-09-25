OZZY OSBOURNE Once Asked If He Could Be "#10" In SLIPKNOT - "It Was Like Meeting Superman," Says COREY TAYLOR

Louder Sound is reporting that in an interview in the brand new issue Classic Rock magazine, Corey Taylor - who has just released his second solo, CMF2 - looks back on the time Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne offered his services to the Iowa metal band when Slipknot appeared on the Ozzfest in 1999.

“The reason Slipknot got onto Ozzfest [in 1999] is because we were [Ozzy’s son] Jack’s favourite band,” he says. “Sharon gave us a little more leeway because of that. We did some crazy shit, but she’d be, ‘It’s fine, it’s Slipknot’”

Taylor then recalled the first time he properly met Ozzy.

“I was sitting at a table with Jack and Kelly and Sharon,” he says. “All of sudden, Ozzy comes bounding up: ‘Sharon, can you help me with my earrings?’ And Sharon goes, ‘Ozzy, this is one of the members of Slipknot, it’s Corey, he’s the singer.’

“He looks at me and goes, “You’re the guys with nine members? I wanna be number ten!” I was, like, ‘Dude, you’re Ozzy, anything you want!’ It was like meeting Superman.”

As mentioned above, Taylor has released his long-awaited new solo studio album, CMF2.

CMF2, Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor’s solo debut release, CMFT.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

In support of his new album, Taylor is out on his 2023 tour featuring special guests Wargasm and Luna Aura on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour is making stops across the US before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

