July 29, 2021, an hour ago

OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, DAVID COVERDALE, THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND And More Pay Tribute To ZZ TOP Bassist DUSTY HILL - "Beautiful Soul"

ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, has passed away at 72 years of age. Dusty's bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, have issued the following statement:

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C.”

"You will be missed greatly, amigo." - Frank & Billy

Rock artists from around the world have quite naturally taken to social media to pay tribute to Hill and his ZZ Top legacy.




