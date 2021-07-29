OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, DAVID COVERDALE, THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND And More Pay Tribute To ZZ TOP Bassist DUSTY HILL - "Beautiful Soul"

ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, has passed away at 72 years of age. Dusty's bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, have issued the following statement:

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C.”

"You will be missed greatly, amigo." - Frank & Billy

Rock artists from around the world have quite naturally taken to social media to pay tribute to Hill and his ZZ Top legacy.

Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62V — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 28, 2021

WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbj — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 28, 2021

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of my friend #DustyHill. A great musician and a rock icon. My condolences and prayers go out to his wife Charlene, his family, and to Billy, Frank and to the entire @ZZTop organization. pic.twitter.com/quuLx1CpXg — Christopher Cross (@itsMrCross) July 28, 2021

So Very Sad To Hear Dusty Has Passed…Beautiful Soul…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QkodF7jTKx — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 28, 2021

Dusty Hill 💔 Rest in Rock. Our sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him ⁦@ZZTop⁩ . pic.twitter.com/ITtAw8Pjps — Garbage (@garbage) July 28, 2021

The Allman Brothers Band Family is saddened to learn of the recent passing of fellow musical traveler Dusty Hill, bassist extraordinaire of our friends ZZ Top. pic.twitter.com/ZZqq9xSQzW — Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) July 28, 2021