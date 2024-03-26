OZZY OSBOURNE, PETER FRAMPTON, FOREIGNER Currently In Top 5 For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024 Fan Vote

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation recently announced the nominees for 2024 induction. Among them are Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, and Jane's Addiction.

The top five artists, as selected by the public via the Fan Vote, comprise a "Fans' Ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2024 inductees.

Foreigner is currently sitting at #2, just behind Dave Matthews Band, with 341,883 votes. Peter Frampton is in third place with 338,613 votes, while Ozzy takes fourth place in the current standings with 338,323 votes.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. None of the acts nominated for a potential 2024 induction have been added to the ballot in their first year of eligibility.

The complete list of 15 nominees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that will be voted upon by the Rock Hall's body for induction include:

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane's Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinead O'Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

To access the FanVote visit this location. Fans can pick up to 7 once per day through April 26.