OZZY OSBOURNE Plots Return To Touring - "I Will Get Back On Stage If It F@%$ing Kills Me"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne sat down with Zane Lowe, joined by Sharon Osbourne and Andrew Watt, to break down Ozzy’s thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9.

The trio get an unexpected call from Ozzy’s album producer, Andrew Watt, who shares what it really takes to create an Ozzy Osbourne album. Ozzy goes on to explain what it took to get his idol Jeff Beck on the song “Patient Number 9” and how excited he was when Jeff said yes.

Zane Lowe dives into Sharon and Ozzy’s personal life, discussing family, 'The Osbournes', and addiction. Despite all the hardship, the couple are completely in love and describe the healthy boundaries they've set in order to maintain their marriage. Although Ozzy is still recovering, Patient Number 9 is the first step to getting him back on stage.

Patient Number 9 is out now. To celebrate, Ozzy has confirmed a special in-store appearance and signing at Fingerprints in Long Beach, California on Saturday, September 10. Attendees will need to order a copy of Patient Number 9 to attend the event as Ozzy will only be signing copies of the new album. In order to sign as many copies as possible, the new album will be the only item signed. Masks will be required for all attendees and no photos with Ozzy will be permitted. Click here to reserve your copy.

Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on 2020's Ordinary Man), Patient Number 9 marks Osbourne's 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic - it’s everything you’d want from an Ozzy Osbourne record and maybe more.

Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. The record boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction supplying bass on a few songs.

Order Patient Number 9 here.

Tracklisting:

"Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

"Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"One Of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

"A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"Dead And Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"Darkside Blues"

