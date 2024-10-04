OZZY OSBOURNE Reflects On VAN HALEN Opening For BLACK SABBATH - "They Outshone Us, They Blew Us Off The Stage"; Audio

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison recently sat down together for a new episode of “Ozzy Speaks” on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard. During their conversation, they share a story about Eddie Van Halen, talk about their favorite guitarist and riffs, and discuss how Michael Jackson brought heavy mock into mainstream music.

Listen to “Ozzy Speaks” on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (ch. 38) and any time on the SiriusXM app. Audio clips below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks / SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard.

Who Would Be Ozzy Osbourne's Favorite Lead Guitarist?:

Ozzy Osbourne On Michael Jackson Bringing Heavy Rock Into Mainstream Music:

Ozzy Osbourne Tells An Eddie Van Halen Story:

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced that Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo, Billy Idol, Wolfgang Van Halen, Maynard James Keenan, Jelly Roll, Steve Stevens, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt will be on hand to honour Ozzy Osbourne when he's inducted into the Hall for the second time at this year's induction ceremony on October 19 in in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame shared the post below, stating: "Taking the stage to celebrate the storied career of The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, is a true all-star cast of incredible musicians, including Billy Idol, Jelly Roll, Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde, Maynard James Keenan, Robert Trujillo, Steve Stevens, and watt. Plus, Ozzy super-fan Jack Black is set to stop by. It’s not a Shot In the Dark to say that this tribute is about to be legendary. Don't miss music’s highest honor, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions, LIVE on October 19th on Disney+!" #RockHall2024

The UK's Daily Record recently reported that Ozzy is preparing to return to the stage for the first time in over a year at the ceremony, despite struggling with mobility issues that make it difficult for him to walk or stand for extended periods.

Sources close to the Black Sabbath frontman say he has informed his band that he will travel from his home in Los Angeles, California to be part of the celebration.

Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, and MC5 are among the 16 artists named to the 2024 Inductee Class for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The complete list can be viewed below.

“It’s still hard to believe I’m about to be a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Ozzy Osbourne said. “I’m really looking forward to attending the induction ceremony in Cleveland this October. More importantly, I am so blessed to have had such an incredible career with amazing fans who have stuck by me through thick and thin over the years.”

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction will be seen live on Saturday, October 19 from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.