OZZY OSBOURNE Reveals His Biggest Fear - "Rats. And Your Mum"; New Osbournes Podcast Streaming (Video)

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: Join Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack as they open up about their biggest fears, phobias, and the eerie experiences that have shaped them. From Kelly's battle with Misophonia to Ozzy's brushes with stage fright, and Jack's chilling encounters during paranormal investigations, this episode explores the terrifying and the taboo. Discover what lurks in the nightmares of rock's royal family and how they cope with the fears that haunt them. Whether it's rational fears of global threats or personal phobias, the Osbournes confront all—with a few laughs and shivers along the way. Don’t miss out on this thrilling discussion that will reveal more than just what scares them—it will show you what makes them human.