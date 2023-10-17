OZZY OSBOURNE Reveals Whether Or Not He Actually Snorted Ants - "I Used To Try And Stay Away From MÖTLEY CRÜE When They Were With Ozzy," Says SHARON; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and family have released the sixth episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

Description: This week, the Osbournes open up about their surprising hobbies and treasured collections. Ozzy kicks off the show with some of his hilarious and legendary shenanigans, like the infamous ant-snorting escapade and secret Motley Crue encounters. The family then shares all about their hobbies - from Ozzy's fascination with air rifles and crucifix jewelry to Sharon's royal memorabilia collection and distaste for underwear, Kelly's adventures in mommy-and-me events, and Jack’s video game and gun obsession, uncover what keeps the Osbournes utterly captivated. They discuss everything from on-stage urination to ADHD, art, and of course cats, dogs and poop. Life is nothing without its quirks. Get a peek into the fascinating world of the Osbournes while they are off screen.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.

If candid conversations, laugh-out-loud moments, and a peek into the world of rock royalty are your jam, The Osbournes Podcast is a must-listen. Whether it's Ozzy's iconic tales from his days as the Prince of Darkness, Sharon's empowering journey in the entertainment industry, Kelly and Jack's adventures growing up Osbourne, or just some plain old family banter, there's never a dull moment. Stay tuned and get ready to hop aboard the Crazy Train!<

Watch the first five episodes below:

Ozzy Osbourne's third studio album, Bark At The Moon, will be reissued on cobalt blue and standard black vinyl on November 17. At Townsend Music you can pre-order the album on Cobalt Blue, Standard Black, or both as a Bundle.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Bark At The Moon"

"You're No Different"

"Now You See It (Now You Don't)"

"Rock 'N' Roll Rebel"

Side B:

"Centre Of Eternity"

"So Tired"

"Slow Down"

"Waiting For Darkness"