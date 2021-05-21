OZZY OSBOURNE, ROBERT PLANT, JIMMY PAGE, BRIAN MAY On UK Top Musicians Rich List

According to Music-News.com, Ozzy Osbourne, Led Zeppelin members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, and Queen guitarist Brian May are among those landing on The Sunday Times Rich List.

Paul McCartney tops the list with £820m, with Brian May landing at #13 with £210m. May's Queen bandmates also appear on the list, with Roger Taylor at #18 with £190m, and John Deacon at #22 with £155m.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne take the #23 spot with £150m, while Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page sits at #25 with £142m, and Robert Plant at #30 Robert Plant with £117m.

Read more and view the full list at Music-News.com.