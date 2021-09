OZZY OSBOURNE's 2020 Album, Ordinary Man, Certified Gold In America

On September 9, Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man album, released on February 21, 2020, was officially certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), with sales exceeding 500,000 copies.

In its first week of release, the critically acclaimed Ordinary Man - Osbourne's first new solo album in ten years - was the #1 rock album in the world, topping multiple charts. Worldwide, Ordinary Man entered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries making it the highest charting album of Ozzy's career.

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

More than 30 years after the release of No More Tears, music fans will at last hear a new version of the album’s “Hellraiser”. The digital release of the album, due out September 17 (Sony), will include an updated interpretation of the track featuring the first-ever official version of the song with a mash-up of vocals from Ozzy and the song’s co-writer, longtime friend and colleague Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.

"Hellraiser" originally appeared on No More Tears; Motörhead then recorded their own version and released it as a single from their 1992 March ör Die album. "Hellraiser" was one of four songs from No More Tears co-written by Ozzy with Lemmy; the others are "Mama, I'm Coming Home,” "Desire,” and "I Don't Want to Change The World”. Listen to the track here, and below.

“I hope everyone enjoys the song,” Ozzy says. “This is just a small way to honor my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”

Beyond the digital version of No More Tears - Osbourne's sixth solo album went Top 10 (#7) and certified quadruple platinum - the release will also be highlighted with two special editions: a 2LP black vinyl version and a special yellow and red 2LP vinyl version with a specially created booklet (exclusively at www.towerrecords.com). Both configurations will be released simultaneously with the digital version. Pre-order the album here.

In its release, No More Tears yielded four top ten singles on the Billboard Rock Tracks chart, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" (#2), "Road To Nowhere" (#3), "Time After Time" (#6) and the title track (#10). In addition, the album’s "I Don't Want to Change the World" earned Ozzy his first Grammy for a live version of the track that was featured on his 1993 Live And Loud album.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Sharon Osbourne reveals that Ozzy is scheduled for a major surgery soon to help correct neck and spine issues following a 2019 fall. Those injuries have kept Ozzy from performing and he's dying to get back in front of a crowd.

"The thing I'm most excited about is my hubby getting back on stage," Sharon gushed. "That's what I pray for."